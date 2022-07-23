Textbook Question
Simplify the algebraic expression. 5(2x - 3) + 7x
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Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x2−4x+4) ⋅ (2x−4)/(x+2)
A football was kicked vertically upward from a height of 4 feet with an initial speed of 60 feet per second. The formula h=4+60t-16t2 describes the ball's height above the ground, h, in feet, t seconds after it was kicked. Use this formula to solve Exercises 19–20. What was the ball's height 2 seconds after it was kicked?