Quadratic Formula

The quadratic formula, given by x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a), provides a method for finding the roots of a quadratic equation ax^2 + bx + c = 0. While not directly used for factoring, it helps determine if a trinomial can be factored by revealing the nature of its roots. If the roots are rational, the trinomial can be factored; if they are irrational or complex, it may be prime.