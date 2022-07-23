Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
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Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2+8x+15
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
The formula C=5/9(F-32) expresses the relationship between Fahrenheit temperature, F, and Celsius temperature, C. In Exercises 17–18, use the formula to convert the given Fahrenheit temperature to its equivalent temperature on the Celsius scale. 50 °F
State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (2x−3)(x2−3x+5)