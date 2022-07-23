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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 14
Chapter 1, Problem 14

Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √27

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1
Identify the expression to simplify, which is \( \sqrt{27} \). Recognize that \( \sqrt{27} \) can be rewritten using the property of square roots as \( \sqrt{27} = \sqrt{9 \times 3} \).
Apply the product rule for square roots, which states that \( \sqrt{a \times b} = \sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{b} \), to rewrite \( \sqrt{27} \) as \( \sqrt{9} \times \sqrt{3} \).
Simplify the square root of the perfect square: \( \sqrt{9} = 3 \). So the expression becomes \( 3 \times \sqrt{3} \).
Express the simplified form as \( 3\sqrt{3} \), which is the simplified radical form of \( \sqrt{27} \).
Confirm that the variables represent nonnegative real numbers, ensuring the square root expressions are valid and the simplification holds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule for Radicals

The product rule for radicals states that the square root of a product equals the product of the square roots: √(a * b) = √a * √b. This rule helps simplify expressions by breaking down complex radicals into simpler factors.
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Simplifying Square Roots

Simplifying square roots involves expressing the radicand as a product of perfect squares and other factors, then taking the square root of the perfect squares outside the radical. For example, √27 = √(9 * 3) = 3√3.
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Nonnegative Real Numbers Assumption

Assuming variables represent nonnegative real numbers ensures that square roots are defined as principal (nonnegative) roots. This assumption avoids ambiguity in simplification and allows the use of the product rule without considering complex numbers.
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