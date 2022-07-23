In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (x+1)(x2−x+1)

Textbook Question
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √27
1367
views
1
rank
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √27
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
In Exercises 11–16, factor by grouping. x3+6x2−2x−12
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (x2−14x+49)/(x2−49)
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). (2x+3y)/(x+1), for x=-2 and y=4
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.