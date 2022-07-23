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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 15
Chapter 1, Problem 15

In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (x+1)(x2−x+1)

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Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves multiplying two polynomials: \((x + 1)\) and \((x^2 - x + 1)\). This requires the distributive property (also known as the FOIL method for binomials).
Step 2: Distribute the first term of \((x + 1)\), which is \(x\), to each term in \((x^2 - x + 1)\). This gives: \(x \cdot x^2 + x \cdot (-x) + x \cdot 1\).
Step 3: Simplify the terms from Step 2: \(x \cdot x^2 = x^3\), \(x \cdot (-x) = -x^2\), and \(x \cdot 1 = x\). Combine these to get \(x^3 - x^2 + x\).
Step 4: Distribute the second term of \((x + 1)\), which is \(1\), to each term in \((x^2 - x + 1)\). This gives: \(1 \cdot x^2 + 1 \cdot (-x) + 1 \cdot 1\).
Step 5: Simplify the terms from Step 4: \(1 \cdot x^2 = x^2\), \(1 \cdot (-x) = -x\), and \(1 \cdot 1 = 1\). Combine these to get \(x^2 - x + 1\). Finally, add the results from Step 3 and Step 5 to combine like terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Multiplication

Polynomial multiplication involves distributing each term of one polynomial to every term of another polynomial. In this case, we will apply the distributive property to multiply the binomial (x + 1) with the trinomial (x^2 - x + 1), ensuring that each term in the first polynomial is multiplied by each term in the second.
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Combining Like Terms

After multiplying polynomials, the next step is to combine like terms, which are terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This process simplifies the expression into a standard polynomial form, making it easier to analyze or further manipulate.
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Standard Form of a Polynomial

The standard form of a polynomial is expressed in descending order of the powers of the variable. For example, a polynomial like 2x^3 + 3x^2 + x + 5 is in standard form. Writing the final product in standard form helps in understanding the polynomial's degree and leading coefficient.
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