Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 29
Chapter 2, Problem 29

Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-12 -i) / (-2 -5i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given expression: \(\frac{-12 - i}{-2 - 5i}\). Our goal is to simplify this complex fraction and write the answer in standard form \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
To simplify a complex fraction, multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. The conjugate of \(-2 - 5i\) is \(-2 + 5i\). So, multiply numerator and denominator by \(-2 + 5i\):
\[\frac{-12 - i}{-2 - 5i} \times \frac{-2 + 5i}{-2 + 5i}\]
Expand the numerator using the distributive property (FOIL): multiply \((-12)\) by \((-2 + 5i)\) and \((-i)\) by \((-2 + 5i)\), then combine like terms.
Expand the denominator using the difference of squares formula: \((a - bi)(a + bi) = a^2 + b^2\). Here, calculate \((-2)^2 + (5)^2\) to get a real number denominator.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Number Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing answers in standard form means presenting the result clearly as a sum of a real number and an imaginary number.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Division of Complex Numbers

To divide complex numbers, multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. This process eliminates the imaginary part in the denominator, allowing the expression to be simplified into standard form.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers

Complex Conjugate

The complex conjugate of a number a + bi is a - bi. Multiplying by the conjugate helps remove imaginary terms from denominators, making it easier to simplify complex fractions into standard form.
Recommended video:
05:33
Complex Conjugates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18

910
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 0.08x+0.06(x+12) = 7.72

872
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2

810
views
Textbook Question

Manufacturing to Specifications. A manufacturing firm wants to package its product in a cylindrical container 3 ft high with surface area 8π ft2. What should the radius of the circular top and bottom of the container be? (Hint: The surface area consists of the circular top and bottom and a rectangle that represents the side cut open vertically and unrolled.)

874
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation using the square root property. 48 - x2 = 0

1155
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -5<5+2x<11

838
views