Textbook Question
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
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Write each number as the product of a real number and i. -√-18
Solve each equation. 0.08x+0.06(x+12) = 7.72
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 3x - 4 | < 2
Manufacturing to Specifications. A manufacturing firm wants to package its product in a cylindrical container 3 ft high with surface area 8π ft2. What should the radius of the circular top and bottom of the container be? (Hint: The surface area consists of the circular top and bottom and a rectangle that represents the side cut open vertically and unrolled.)
Solve each equation using the square root property. 48 - x2 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -5<5+2x<11