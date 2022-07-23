Solve each inequality separately: - For \(3x - 4 \geq 2\), add 4 to both sides to get \(3x \geq 6\), then divide both sides by 3 to find \(x \geq 2\). - For \(3x - 4 \leq -2\), add 4 to both sides to get \(3x \leq 2\), then divide both sides by 3 to find \(x \leq \frac{2}{3}\).