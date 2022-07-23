Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. . | 3x - 4 | ≥ 2
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-13 * √-13
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Key Concepts
Imaginary Numbers
Properties of Square Roots
Simplifying Products of Imaginary Numbers
Solve each equation. 0.08x+0.06(x+12) = 7.72
Solve each problem. See Example 3. How many gallons of a 5% acid solution must be mixed with 5 gal of a 10% solution to obtain a 7% solution?
Solve each problem. See Example 3. Aryan wishes to strengthen a mixture from 10% alcohol to 30% alcohol. How much pure alcohol should be added to 7 L of the 10% mixture?
Manufacturing to Specifications. A manufacturing firm wants to package its product in a cylindrical container 3 ft high with surface area 8π ft2. What should the radius of the circular top and bottom of the container be? (Hint: The surface area consists of the circular top and bottom and a rectangle that represents the side cut open vertically and unrolled.)
Solve each equation using the square root property. x2 = -400