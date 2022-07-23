Solve each equation. |3 - 2x | = |5 - 2x

Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (4x+7)/-3≤2x+5
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (4x+7)/-3≤2x+5
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-5)/-8≤1-x
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-25
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 9x2 - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each equation. (1/15)(2x+5) = (1/9)(x+2)
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Two planes leave Los Angeles at the same time. One heads south to San Diego, while the other heads north to San Francisco. The San Diego plane flies 50 mph slower than the San Francisco plane. In 1/2 hr, the planes are 275 mi apart. What are their speeds?