Solve each equation. (1/15)(2x+5) = (1/9)(x+2)

Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10
Dimensions of a Parking Lot. A parking lot has a rectangular area of 40,000 yd2. The length is 200 yd more than twice the width. Find the dimensions of the lot.
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-5)/-8≤1-x
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 9x2 - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each problem. See Example 2. Two planes leave Los Angeles at the same time. One heads south to San Diego, while the other heads north to San Francisco. The San Diego plane flies 50 mph slower than the San Francisco plane. In 1/2 hr, the planes are 275 mi apart. What are their speeds?
Solve each equation. |3 - 2x | = |5 - 2x |