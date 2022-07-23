Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10
Dimensions of a Parking Lot. A parking lot has a rectangular area of 40,000 yd2. The length is 200 yd more than twice the width. Find the dimensions of the lot.
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-10
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 9x2 - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each equation. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x+7
Solve each equation. 3/(x2+x-2) - 1/(x2-1) = 7/(2x2+6x+4)