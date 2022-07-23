Textbook Question
Dimensions of a Parking Lot. A parking lot has a rectangular area of 40,000 yd2. The length is 200 yd more than twice the width. Find the dimensions of the lot.
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Dimensions of a Parking Lot. A parking lot has a rectangular area of 40,000 yd2. The length is 200 yd more than twice the width. Find the dimensions of the lot.
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