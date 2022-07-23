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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 76
Chapter 2, Problem 76

Solve each equation. ⁵√ 2x = ⁵√ 3x+2

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1
Recognize that the equation involves fifth roots on both sides: \(\sqrt[5]{2x} = \sqrt[5]{3x + 2}\). Since the fifth root function is one-to-one, you can set the radicands equal to each other to solve for \(x\).
Set the expressions inside the fifth roots equal: \(2x = 3x + 2\).
Rearrange the equation to isolate \(x\) by subtracting \$3x$ from both sides: \(2x - 3x = 2\).
Simplify the left side: \(-x = 2\).
Solve for \(x\) by multiplying both sides by \(-1\): \(x = -2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Equations

Radical equations involve variables inside a root, such as square roots or fifth roots. To solve them, you often isolate the radical expression and then eliminate the root by raising both sides to the power corresponding to the root's index.
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Properties of nth Roots

The nth root of a number is the value that, when raised to the nth power, gives the original number. For example, the fifth root of a number x is the number that raised to the fifth power equals x. Understanding this helps in rewriting and solving equations involving roots.
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Solving Linear Equations

After eliminating the radical by raising both sides to the appropriate power, the resulting equation is often linear. Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable using inverse operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
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