Solve each equation. ⁵√ 2x = ⁵√ 3x+2

Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(2x-1)>-4/x
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3/(2x-1)>-4/x
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(2-x)≥3/(1-x)
Solve each equation for the specified variable. (Assume no denominators are 0.) See Example 8.
, for t
Solve each equation. x3/2 = 125
Solve each equation. See Example 7. x5/4 = 32
Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 2-i / 2+i