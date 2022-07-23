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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 49
Chapter 3, Problem 49

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. vertical, through (4, -7)

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1
Recall that a vertical line has an undefined slope because it goes straight up and down, meaning the change in x is zero, which makes the slope formula denominator zero.
The slope formula is given by \(m = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\), but for a vertical line, \(x_2 - x_1 = 0\), so the slope is undefined.
Since the line is vertical and passes through the point \((4, -7)\), the equation of the line is \(x = 4\).
Therefore, the slope of this vertical line is undefined, regardless of the specific point it passes through.
In summary, any vertical line has an undefined slope, so the slope for the line through \((4, -7)\) is undefined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope of a line measures its steepness and is calculated as the ratio of the change in y-values to the change in x-values between two points. It indicates how much y changes for a unit change in x.
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Vertical Lines

A vertical line is a line where all points have the same x-coordinate. Since there is no horizontal change, the slope is undefined because division by zero occurs when calculating rise over run.
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Coordinates of a Point

A point is represented by an ordered pair (x, y) indicating its position on the Cartesian plane. Knowing a point on a line helps identify the line's location and is essential for defining vertical or horizontal lines.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (2, -2) and (3, -4)

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The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.

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Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

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For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1/x

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Textbook Question

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

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For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. 2x+3y=5

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