Find the slope of each line, provided that it has a slope. through (2, -2) and (3, -4)
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. vertical, through (4, -7)
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Key Concepts
Slope of a Line
Vertical Lines
Coordinates of a Point
The graph of a linear function f is shown. (a) Identify the slope, y-intercept, and x-intercept. (b) Write an equation that defines f.
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1/x
Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means
A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.
B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.
C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.
D. f equals 3.
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. 2x+3y=5