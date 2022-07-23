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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 49
Chapter 3, Problem 49

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1/x

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1
Start by writing the given function: \(f(x) = \frac{1}{x}\).
To find \(f(x+h)\), replace every \(x\) in the function with \((x+h)\), so \(f(x+h) = \frac{1}{x+h}\).
Next, calculate \(f(x+h) - f(x)\) by subtracting the original function from the new expression: \(\frac{1}{x+h} - \frac{1}{x}\).
To simplify \(f(x+h) - f(x)\), find a common denominator, which is \(x(x+h)\), and rewrite the expression as \(\frac{x - (x+h)}{x(x+h)}\).
Finally, to find \(\frac{f(x+h) - f(x)}{h}\), divide the simplified difference by \(h\), resulting in \(\frac{\frac{x - (x+h)}{x(x+h)}}{h}\), and simplify the complex fraction accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Notation and Evaluation

Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents the output of a function for an input x. Evaluating ƒ(x+h) means substituting x+h into the function in place of x, which helps analyze how the function behaves when its input changes by h.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Difference of Function Values

The expression ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x) calculates the change in the function's output as the input changes from x to x+h. This difference is fundamental in understanding how the function varies over an interval and is a step toward finding rates of change.
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Function Composition

Difference Quotient

The difference quotient, [ƒ(x+h) - ƒ(x)] / h, measures the average rate of change of the function over the interval from x to x+h. It is a foundational concept in calculus, representing the slope of the secant line, and is used to approximate derivatives.
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Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

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B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

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Textbook Question

Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

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Choose the correct answer: For function ƒ, the notation ƒ(3) means

A. the variable f times 3, or 3f.

B. the value of the dependent variable when the independent variable is 3.

C. the value of the independent variable when the dependent variable is 3.

D. f equals 3.

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