Step 2: Determine if \(y\) is a function of \(x\). For \(y\) to be a function of \(x\), each \(x\)-value must correspond to exactly one \(y\)-value. In a circle, for many \(x\)-values, there are two corresponding \(y\)-values (one above and one below the center), so \(y\) is not a function of \(x\).