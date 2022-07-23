Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 36
Chapter 3, Problem 36

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x=y4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given relation: \(x = y^4\). Our goal is to determine if this relation defines \(y\) as a function of \(x\).
Recall that a relation defines \(y\) as a function of \(x\) if for every \(x\) value there is exactly one corresponding \(y\) value.
Try to solve the equation for \(y\) in terms of \(x\): \(y = \pm \sqrt[4]{x}\). Notice that for a given \(x\), there can be two values of \(y\) (positive and negative fourth roots), so \(y\) is not uniquely determined by \(x\).
Conclude that this relation does not define \(y\) as a function of \(x\) because each \(x\) (except possibly zero) corresponds to two \(y\) values.
Determine the domain and range: Since \(x = y^4\), \(x\) must be greater than or equal to zero (because any real number to the fourth power is non-negative), so the domain is \([0, \infty)\). The range of \(y\) is all real numbers \((-\infty, \infty)\) because \(y\) can be any real number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input x corresponds to exactly one output y. To determine if y is a function of x, each x-value must have only one y-value. If any x maps to multiple y-values, the relation is not a function.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Solving for y in Terms of x

To analyze whether y is a function of x, solve the given equation for y explicitly. For x = y^4, express y as y = ±x^(1/4). Since there are two possible y-values for each positive x, this indicates y is not a function of x.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations

Domain and Range of Relations

The domain is the set of all possible x-values, and the range is the set of all possible y-values. For x = y^4, the domain includes all x ≥ 0 (since y^4 ≥ 0), and the range includes all real y-values. Identifying these sets helps fully describe the relation.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).

midpoint (12,6)(12, 6), endpoint (19,16)(19, 16)

987
views
Textbook Question

Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.

783
views
Textbook Question

Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. y = 3x + 4

2634
views
Textbook Question

Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. 3x + 4y = 6

839
views
Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+2x-6y+14=0

491
views
Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x-8y+32=0

792
views