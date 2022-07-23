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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 35
Chapter 3, Problem 35

Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. y = 3x + 4

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Identify the equation given: \(y = 3x + 4\). This is a linear equation in slope-intercept form, where the slope \(m = 3\) and the y-intercept \(b = 4\).
Understand that the slope \(3\) means the line rises 3 units vertically for every 1 unit it moves horizontally to the right.
The y-intercept \(4\) means the line crosses the y-axis at the point \((0, 4)\).
To graph the equation on a graphing calculator, enter the equation \(y = 3x + 4\) into the function input (usually labeled as \(Y_1\)).
Use the standard viewing window (typically \(x\) and \(y\) values from \(-10\) to \(10\)) to view the graph, and observe the straight line crossing the y-axis at 4 and rising with slope 3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations

A linear equation represents a straight line when graphed and has the form y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. Understanding this form helps in predicting the shape and position of the graph.
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Categorizing Linear Equations

Slope and Y-Intercept

The slope (m) indicates the steepness and direction of the line, while the y-intercept (b) is the point where the line crosses the y-axis. For y = 3x + 4, the slope is 3 and the y-intercept is 4.
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Slope-Intercept Form

Using a Graphing Calculator

A graphing calculator allows you to input equations and view their graphs within a standard window, typically ranging from -10 to 10 on both axes. This tool helps visualize the behavior of functions quickly and accurately.
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Graphing Rational Functions Using Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).

midpoint (5,8)(5, 8), endpoint (13,10)(13, 10)

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Textbook Question

Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.

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Textbook Question

Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).

midpoint (12,6)(12, 6), endpoint (19,16)(19, 16)

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Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+2x-6y+14=0

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Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x-8y+32=0

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x=y4

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