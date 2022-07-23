Textbook Question
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
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Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y=-6x+4
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4x-y =7
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x-8y+32=0
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x=y4