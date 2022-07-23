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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 37
Chapter 3, Problem 37

Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. 3x + 4y = 6

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1
Rewrite the given equation \(3x + 4y = 6\) in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) by isolating \(y\). Start by subtracting \(3x\) from both sides: \(4y = -3x + 6\).
Next, divide every term by 4 to solve for \(y\): \(y = \frac{-3}{4}x + \frac{6}{4}\). Simplify the fraction \(\frac{6}{4}\) if possible.
Turn on your graphing calculator and enter the function \(y = -\frac{3}{4}x + \frac{3}{2}\) into the function input (usually labeled as \(Y=\)).
Set the graphing window to the standard viewing window, which typically has \(x\) and \(y\) values ranging from -10 to 10. This ensures you see the main features of the graph.
Graph the equation and observe the line. Note the slope \(-\frac{3}{4}\) which indicates the line falls 3 units vertically for every 4 units it moves horizontally, and the y-intercept \(\frac{3}{2}\) where the line crosses the y-axis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Linear Equation

The standard form of a linear equation is written as Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are constants. Understanding this form helps in identifying the coefficients and constants needed to graph the line or convert it into slope-intercept form for easier plotting.
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Standard Form of Line Equations

Graphing Linear Equations Using a Calculator

Graphing calculators allow you to input equations and visualize their graphs quickly. For linear equations, you often need to solve for y or use the calculator’s function input to plot the line within the standard viewing window, typically set from -10 to 10 on both axes.
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Categorizing Linear Equations

Standard Viewing Window

The standard viewing window on a graphing calculator usually ranges from -10 to 10 on both the x- and y-axes. Knowing this helps you anticipate how the graph will appear and ensures the important features of the line, such as intercepts, are visible within this range.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).

midpoint (12,6)(12, 6), endpoint (19,16)(19, 16)

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Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.

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Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y=-6x+4

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Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4x-y =7

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Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x-8y+32=0

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x=y4

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