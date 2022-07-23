Textbook Question
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
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Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. y = 3x + 4
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. 3x + 4y = 6
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4x-y =7
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x-8y+32=0
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. x=y4