Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 37
Chapter 3, Problem 37

Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. 4x-y =7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation in slope-intercept form, which is \(y = mx + b\), where \(m\) is the slope and \(b\) is the y-intercept. Start with the equation: \(4x - y = 7\).
Isolate \(y\) on one side by subtracting \$4x\( from both sides: \)-y = -4x + 7$.
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(-1\) to solve for \(y\): \(y = 4x - 7\).
Identify the slope \(m\) and the y-intercept \(b\) from the equation \(y = 4x - 7\). The slope is the coefficient of \(x\), and the y-intercept is the constant term.
To graph the line, plot the y-intercept point \((0, b)\) on the coordinate plane, then use the slope \(m\) to find another point by rising and running from the y-intercept, and draw the line through these points.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope-Intercept Form of a Line

The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b the y-intercept. Converting the given equation into this form helps identify these values directly, making it easier to analyze and graph the line.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form

Slope of a Line

The slope measures the steepness and direction of a line, calculated as the ratio of the change in y to the change in x (rise over run). It indicates how much y changes for a unit change in x and is essential for understanding the line's behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line

Y-Intercept of a Line

The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis, occurring when x = 0. It provides a starting point for graphing the line and is represented by the constant term b in the slope-intercept form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).

midpoint (12,6)(12, 6), endpoint (19,16)(19, 16)

987
views
Textbook Question

Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.

783
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y=-6x+4

843
views
Textbook Question

Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. 3x + 4y = 6

839
views
Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+4y+8=0

893
views
Textbook Question

Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. -2x + 5y = 10

937
views