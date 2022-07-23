Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 42
Chapter 3, Problem 42

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-√x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given relation: \(y = -\sqrt{x}\). This means \(y\) is defined as the negative square root of \(x\).
Determine the domain by considering the values of \(x\) for which the expression under the square root is defined. Since the square root function requires the radicand to be non-negative, set \(x \geq 0\).
Check if the relation defines \(y\) as a function of \(x\). For each \(x\) in the domain, there is exactly one value of \(y\) because the square root function returns only the principal (non-negative) root, and the negative sign in front makes \(y\) unique for each \(x\).
Find the range by evaluating the possible values of \(y\). Since \(y = -\sqrt{x}\) and \(\sqrt{x} \geq 0\), \(y\) will be less than or equal to zero. Thus, the range is \(y \leq 0\).
Summarize: The relation defines \(y\) as a function of \(x\) with domain \([0, \infty)\) and range \((-\infty, 0]\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Function

A function is a relation where each input x corresponds to exactly one output y. To determine if y is a function of x, check that for every x-value there is only one y-value. If any x maps to multiple y-values, the relation is not a function.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions

Domain of a Function

The domain is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For y = -√x, the expression under the square root must be non-negative, so the domain includes all x ≥ 0.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Range of a Function

The range is the set of all possible output values (y-values) of the function. Since y = -√x produces non-positive values (because of the negative sign), the range is all y ≤ 0.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)

553
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation.

x4y=8x - 4y = 8

692
views
Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54

592
views
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (-3, 4) and (2, -8)

539
views
Textbook Question

The graph of y=|x-2| is symmetric with respect to a vertical line. What is the equation of that line?

1135
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=2-x

948
views