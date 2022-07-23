Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 42
Chapter 3, Problem 42

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (-3, 4) and (2, -8)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the slope \(m\) of a line passing through two points \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\) is given by the formula: \[m = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\]
Identify the coordinates of the two points given: First point: \((-3, 4)\) so \(x_1 = -3\) and \(y_1 = 4\) Second point: \((2, -8)\) so \(x_2 = 2\) and \(y_2 = -8\)
Substitute the values into the slope formula: \[m = \frac{-8 - 4}{2 - (-3)}\]
Simplify the numerator and denominator separately: Numerator: \(-8 - 4 = -12\) Denominator: \(2 - (-3) = 2 + 3 = 5\)
Write the simplified slope expression: \[m = \frac{-12}{5}\] This fraction represents the slope of the line passing through the two points.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope of a line measures its steepness and direction, calculated as the ratio of the vertical change (rise) to the horizontal change (run) between two points. It is given by the formula m = (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1), where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are coordinates of the points.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line

Coordinate Points

Coordinate points represent specific locations on the Cartesian plane using ordered pairs (x, y). Understanding how to identify and use these points is essential for calculating slope, as the differences in their x and y values determine the line's steepness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Slope Interpretation

Interpreting the slope helps understand the line's behavior: a positive slope rises from left to right, a negative slope falls, zero slope is horizontal, and undefined slope is vertical. This interpretation aids in visualizing and verifying the result.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:17
Types of Slope
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)

553
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation.

x4y=8x - 4y = 8

692
views
Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54

592
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-√x

793
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x

835
views
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=2-x

948
views