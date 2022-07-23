Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)
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Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)
Graph each equation.
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-√x
Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=2-x