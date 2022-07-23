Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 41
Chapter 3, Problem 41

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the slope \(m\) of a line passing through two points \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\) is given by the formula: \[m = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\]
Identify the coordinates of the two points given: \((2, -1)\) and \((-3, -3)\). Here, let \((x_1, y_1) = (2, -1)\) and \((x_2, y_2) = (-3, -3)\).
Substitute the coordinates into the slope formula: \[m = \frac{-3 - (-1)}{-3 - 2}\]
Simplify the numerator and denominator separately: Numerator: \(-3 - (-1) = -3 + 1\) Denominator: \(-3 - 2\)
Write the simplified fraction for the slope: \[m = \frac{-3 + 1}{-3 - 2}\] This fraction represents the slope of the line passing through the two points.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope of a Line

The slope of a line measures its steepness and direction, calculated as the ratio of the vertical change (rise) to the horizontal change (run) between two points. It is often represented by 'm' and found using the formula m = (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1).
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:49
The Slope of a Line

Coordinate Points

Coordinate points are pairs of numbers (x, y) that represent positions on the Cartesian plane. Understanding how to use these points is essential for calculating slope, as the differences in their x and y values determine the line's steepness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Slope Formula Application

Applying the slope formula involves substituting the coordinates of two given points into m = (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1). Careful substitution and simplification yield the slope, which describes the line passing through those points.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54

592
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-√x

793
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x

835
views
Textbook Question

Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (-3, 4) and (2, -8)

539
views
Textbook Question

Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (-4, -2)

796
views
Textbook Question

Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. x+2y = -4

1900
views