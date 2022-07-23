Textbook Question
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54
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Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-√x
Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (-3, 4) and (2, -8)
Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (-4, -2)
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. x+2y = -4