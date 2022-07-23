Textbook Question
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54
592
views
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=1-x
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. y=-√x
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (-3, 4) and (2, -8)
The graph of y=|x-2| is symmetric with respect to a vertical line. What is the equation of that line?
For each function, find (a)ƒ(x+h), (b)ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x), and (c)[ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)]/h. ƒ(x)=2-x