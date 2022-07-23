Determine the range: Since \(y = \frac{2}{x - 3}\) can take any real value except possibly some value that \(y\) cannot equal, analyze if there are any restrictions on \(y\). Because the function is a rational function with a vertical asymptote at \(x=3\) and no horizontal asymptote restricting \(y\), the range is all real numbers except \(y = 0\) (since \(\frac{2}{x-3} = 0\) has no solution).