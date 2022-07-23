Textbook Question
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ/g)(2)
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Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ/g)(2)
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. y = 3x + 4
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+2x-6y+14=0
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ-g)(-1)
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒg)(1)