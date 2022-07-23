Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 34d
Chapter 3, Problem 34d

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ/g)(2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the value of the functions f(x) and g(x) at x = 2 by locating the point where x = 2 on the x-axis and reading the corresponding y-values from the graph for both f(x) (red curve) and g(x) (blue line).
Write down the values you found: f(2) and g(2). These are the y-values of the red and blue graphs at x = 2, respectively.
Recall that the expression (ƒ/g)(2) means the value of the function f(x) divided by the value of the function g(x) at x = 2, which can be written as \(\frac{f(2)}{g(2)}\).
Substitute the values of f(2) and g(2) into the expression \(\frac{f(2)}{g(2)}\) to set up the division.
Make sure to check that g(2) is not zero before dividing, as division by zero is undefined.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves finding the output value of a function for a given input. For example, to evaluate f(2), locate x = 2 on the graph and find the corresponding y-value on the curve of f(x). This process applies to any function and is essential for understanding function behavior at specific points.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Function Division (Quotient of Functions)

The division of two functions, denoted (f/g)(x), means dividing the value of f(x) by g(x) at the same input x. It is important to ensure g(x) ≠ 0 to avoid undefined expressions. This concept helps in combining functions and analyzing their ratios.
Recommended video:
7:24
Multiplying & Dividing Functions

Reading Graphs to Determine Function Values

Reading graphs accurately is crucial for evaluating functions visually. Identify the input value on the x-axis, then trace vertically to the function curve to find the output on the y-axis. This skill allows you to estimate function values when algebraic expressions are not given.
Recommended video:
4:30
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a). 

(ƒ+g)(0)

887
views
Textbook Question

Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).

midpoint (5,8)(5, 8), endpoint (13,10)(13, 10)

1207
views
Textbook Question

Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.

835
views
Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+2x-6y+14=0

491
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).

(ƒ-g)(-1)

898
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).

(ƒg)(1)

1255
views