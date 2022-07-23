Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x) = -2x2 + 3x -6. Find each of the following. ƒ(-0.5)
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Let ƒ(x) = -2x2 + 3x -6. Find each of the following. ƒ(-0.5)
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ+g)(0)
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ/g)(2)
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ-g)(-1)