Step 1: Identify the two pieces of the piecewise function from the graph. For x ≥ 0, the function is a horizontal line at y = 5, but the point at (0, 5) is an open circle, meaning it is not included in the function at x = 0. For x < 0, the function is a horizontal line at y = -3, and the point at (0, -3) is a closed circle, meaning it is included in the function at x = 0.