Textbook Question
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
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Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
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Use a graphing calculator to graph each equation in the standard viewing window. y = 3x + 4
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+2x-6y+14=0
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x-8y+32=0
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
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