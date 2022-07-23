Textbook Question
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). ƒ = {(-1,3),(4,7),(0,6),(2,2)}
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For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). ƒ = {(-1,3),(4,7),(0,6),(2,2)}
Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5), parallel to y = 4
For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (-7, 4), perpendicular to y = 8
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=x2+2
Solve each problem. A graph of y=ƒ(x) is shown in the standard viewing window. Which is the only value of x that could possibly be the solution of the equation ƒ(x) =0? A. -15 B. 0 C. 5 D. 15