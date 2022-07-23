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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 69
Chapter 3, Problem 69

Graph each function.
ƒ(x)=x3ƒ(x) = |x| -3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the base function: The function given is ƒ(x) = |x| - 3. The absolute value function |x| creates a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin (0,0).
Identify the transformation: The '-3' outside the absolute value shifts the entire graph vertically downward by 3 units. This means the vertex of the graph moves from (0,0) to (0,-3).
Plot the vertex: Start by plotting the point (0, -3) on the coordinate plane. This is the lowest point of the graph since the absolute value function is always non-negative.
Determine additional points: Choose values of x on both sides of zero (for example, x = 1 and x = -1), calculate ƒ(x) by substituting into the function: ƒ(1) = |1| - 3 and ƒ(-1) = |-1| - 3. Plot these points accordingly.
Draw the graph: Connect the points with two straight lines forming a V shape, with the vertex at (0, -3). The left arm of the V will slope upward to the left, and the right arm will slope upward to the right.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted |x|, outputs the distance of x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. It creates a V-shaped graph symmetric about the y-axis, with the vertex at the origin (0,0). Understanding this shape is essential for graphing functions involving absolute values.
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Function Composition

Function Transformation - Vertical Shift

A vertical shift moves the graph of a function up or down without changing its shape. In ƒ(x) = |x| - 3, subtracting 3 shifts the entire graph of |x| downward by 3 units, moving the vertex from (0,0) to (0,-3). Recognizing vertical shifts helps in accurately plotting the graph.
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Shifts of Functions

Graphing Piecewise Functions

Absolute value functions can be expressed as piecewise functions, defining different expressions for x ≥ 0 and x < 0. For |x|, this means f(x) = x if x ≥ 0, and f(x) = -x if x < 0. Understanding this helps in plotting the graph by considering each piece separately.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
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