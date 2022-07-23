Textbook Question
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1).See Example 7. ƒ = {(2,5),(3,9),(-1,11),(5,3)}
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For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1).See Example 7. ƒ = {(2,5),(3,9),(-1,11),(5,3)}
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). ƒ = {(-1,3),(4,7),(0,6),(2,2)}
Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.
Graph each function.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=x2+2
Solve each problem. A graph of y=ƒ(x) is shown in the standard viewing window. Which is the only value of x that could possibly be the solution of the equation ƒ(x) =0? A. -15 B. 0 C. 5 D. 15