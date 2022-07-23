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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 68
Chapter 3, Problem 68

For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5), parallel to y = 4

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Identify the slope of the given line. The equation is \( y = 4 \), which is a horizontal line. This means the slope \( m = 0 \).
Since the new line is parallel to \( y = 4 \), it must also have the same slope \( m = 0 \).
Use the point-slope form of a line equation with the point \( (3, -5) \) and slope \( m = 0 \): \( y - y_1 = m(x - x_1) \). Substitute \( y_1 = -5 \), \( x_1 = 3 \), and \( m = 0 \) to get \( y - (-5) = 0(x - 3) \).
Simplify the equation to slope-intercept form \( y = mx + b \). Since \( m = 0 \), the equation becomes \( y = -5 \).
Convert the slope-intercept form \( y = -5 \) to standard form \( Ax + By = C \). Rearranging gives \( 0x + y = -5 \), or simply \( y = -5 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope-Intercept Form of a Line

The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. It clearly shows the slope and where the line crosses the y-axis, making it easy to graph and understand the line's behavior.
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Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form

Parallel Lines and Their Slopes

Parallel lines have identical slopes. If a line is parallel to y = 4, which is a horizontal line with slope 0, then the new line must also have slope 0, meaning it is horizontal.
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Parallel & Perpendicular Lines

Standard Form of a Line

The standard form of a line is Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are integers, and A ≥ 0. It is useful for solving systems of equations and provides a different way to represent linear equations compared to slope-intercept form.
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