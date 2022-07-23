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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 68
Chapter 3, Problem 68

Solve each problem. A graph of y=ƒ(x) is shown in the standard viewing window. Which is the only value of x that could possibly be the solution of the equation ƒ(x) =0? A. -15 B. 0 C. 5 D. 15
Graph of a line in a standard window with x and y axes from -10 to 10, showing a positive slope.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the equation ƒ(x) = 0 means we are looking for the x-value(s) where the graph of the function crosses the x-axis (where y = 0).
Step 2: Observe the graph of y = g(x) and identify where the red line intersects the x-axis. This is the point where the function value is zero.
Step 3: Note the x-coordinate of the point where the line crosses the x-axis. This x-value is the solution to the equation ƒ(x) = 0.
Step 4: Compare the x-coordinate of the intersection point with the given options: -15, 0, 5, and 15.
Step 5: Select the option that matches the x-coordinate of the intersection point on the graph, as this is the only possible solution to ƒ(x) = 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zero of a Function

A zero of a function is a value of x for which the function's output y equals zero. Graphically, this corresponds to the point(s) where the graph intersects the x-axis. Identifying zeros helps solve equations of the form f(x) = 0.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Interpreting Graphs

Interpreting graphs involves understanding the relationship between x and y values visually. For a function graph, the x-values where the curve crosses the x-axis indicate solutions to f(x) = 0. Careful observation of the graph's scale and intercepts is essential.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example

Linear Functions and Their Graphs

A linear function has the form y = mx + b, producing a straight line graph. The slope m indicates the line's steepness and direction. The x-intercept, where y=0, can be found by solving mx + b = 0, representing the function's zero.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1).See Example 7. ƒ = {(2,5),(3,9),(-1,11),(5,3)}

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Use a graphing calculator to solve each linear equation. 7x-2x+ 4-5=3x+1

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Find and interpret the average rate of change illustrated in each graph.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function.

ƒ(x)=x3ƒ(x) = |x| -3

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Textbook Question

For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. through (3, -5), parallel to y = 4

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Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 6–8 and the Summary of Graphing Techniques box following Example 9. ƒ(x)=x2+2

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