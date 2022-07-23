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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 64
Chapter 3, Problem 64

For each line described, write an equation in (a) slope-intercept form, if possible, and (b) standard form. x - intercept (-3, 0), y-intercept (0, 5)

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Identify the two points given: the x-intercept (-3, 0) and the y-intercept (0, 5). These points lie on the line.
Calculate the slope \( m \) of the line using the formula \( m = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1} \). Substitute the points \((-3, 0)\) and \((0, 5)\) into the formula.
Use the slope-intercept form equation \( y = mx + b \). Since the y-intercept is given as \( (0, 5) \), the value of \( b \) is 5. Substitute \( m \) and \( b \) into the equation.
Write the slope-intercept form equation explicitly with the values of \( m \) and \( b \) found in the previous steps.
To write the equation in standard form \( Ax + By = C \), rearrange the slope-intercept form by moving all terms to one side and clearing any fractions if necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Slope-Intercept Form of a Line

The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. It expresses the equation of a line by showing how y changes with x, making it easy to graph and understand the line's behavior.
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Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form

Finding the Slope from Intercepts

The slope of a line can be found using two points, such as the x-intercept and y-intercept, with the formula m = (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1). This slope represents the rate of change between the two intercepts.
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Standard Form of a Line

The standard form of a line is Ax + By = C, where A, B, and C are integers, and A should be non-negative. This form is useful for solving systems of equations and provides a clear, general representation of a line.
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