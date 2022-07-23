Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)
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Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)
Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2+4x+14y=-54
Graph each equation. 3y = x
Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. x+2y = -4