Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x

Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ+g)(2)
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (-7,4),(6,-2),(-1,1)
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. slope 0, y-intercept (0, 3/2)