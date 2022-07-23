Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 3, Problem 33

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given: \(f(x) = -\sqrt{-x}\). Notice that the square root is applied to \(-x\), which affects the domain of the function.
Determine the domain by setting the expression inside the square root to be greater than or equal to zero: \(-x \geq 0\). Solve this inequality to find the domain of \(f(x)\).
Rewrite the function to understand its behavior: since \(f(x) = -\sqrt{-x}\), for each \(x\) in the domain, compute \(\sqrt{-x}\) and then take the negative of that value.
Create a table of values by choosing \(x\) values from the domain, calculating \(-x\), then finding \(\sqrt{-x}\), and finally applying the negative sign to get \(f(x)\).
Plot the points from the table on the coordinate plane and sketch the graph, noting that the graph will be a reflection and transformation of the basic square root function due to the negative signs.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function is the set of all input values (x) for which the function is defined. For functions involving square roots, the expression inside the root must be non-negative to yield real values. Understanding the domain helps determine the valid x-values to graph the function.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Square Root Function and Transformations

The square root function, √x, produces non-negative outputs and has a characteristic curve starting at the origin. Transformations such as reflections, shifts, and stretches modify this graph. For example, a negative sign outside the root reflects the graph across the x-axis.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Graphing Functions with Negative Inputs

When the function involves √(-x), the input to the square root is the negation of x, which affects the domain and shape of the graph. This typically reflects the graph of √x across the y-axis, restricting the domain to x ≤ 0. Recognizing this helps in accurately plotting the function.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.

814
views
Textbook Question

Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5

575
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).

(ƒ+g)(2)

1062
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.

907
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether the three points are collinear. (-7,4),(6,-2),(-1,1)

850
views
Textbook Question

Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. slope 0, y-intercept (0, 3/2)

967
views