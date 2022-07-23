Textbook Question
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ+g)(2)
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Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ+g)(2)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ-g)(1)
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (-7,4),(6,-2),(-1,1)
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. slope 0, y-intercept (0, 3/2)