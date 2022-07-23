Determine whether the three points are collinear. (-7,4),(6,-2),(-1,1)

Textbook Question
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5
575
views
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ+g)(2)
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒg)(0)
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ-g)(1)