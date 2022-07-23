Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 33
Chapter 3, Problem 33

Determine whether the three points are collinear. (-7,4),(6,-2),(-1,1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that three points are collinear if the slope between any two pairs of points is the same. We will find the slopes between the pairs of points and compare them.
Calculate the slope between the first two points (-7, 4) and (6, -2) using the slope formula: \(\text{slope} = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\). Substitute the values: \(\frac{-2 - 4}{6 - (-7)}\).
Calculate the slope between the second two points (6, -2) and (-1, 1) using the same slope formula: \(\frac{1 - (-2)}{-1 - 6}\).
Calculate the slope between the first and third points (-7, 4) and (-1, 1) using the slope formula: \(\frac{1 - 4}{-1 - (-7)}\).
Compare the three slopes calculated. If all three slopes are equal, then the points are collinear; if not, they are not collinear.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Collinearity of Points

Three points are collinear if they lie on the same straight line. This means the slope between any two pairs of points must be equal. Checking collinearity involves comparing slopes or using the area of the triangle formed by the points.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form

Slope Formula

The slope between two points (x₁, y₁) and (x₂, y₂) is calculated as (y₂ - y₁) / (x₂ - x₁). It measures the steepness of the line connecting the points. Equal slopes between pairs of points indicate they lie on the same line.
Recommended video:
06:36
Solving Quadratic Equations Using The Quadratic Formula

Using Area to Test Collinearity

The area of a triangle formed by three points can be found using a determinant formula. If the area is zero, the points are collinear. This method provides an alternative to slope comparison, especially when dealing with vertical lines.
Recommended video:
5:31
Graphing Rational Functions Using Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5

575
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).

(ƒ+g)(2)

1062
views
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x)=-√-x

774
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.

907
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).

(ƒg)(0)

1360
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).

(ƒ-g)(1)

1319
views