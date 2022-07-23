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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 3, Problem 25

Graph each piecewise-defined function.
f(x)={3if x11if x>1f(x) =\(\begin{cases}\)-3 & \(\text{if }\) x \(\leq\) 1 \\-1 & \(\text{if }\) x > 1\(\end{cases}\)

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1
Step 1: Understand the piecewise function definition. The function f(x) is defined as 5 when x is less than or equal to 2, and 2 when x is greater than 2.
Step 2: For the first piece, plot the constant value f(x) = 5 for all x-values less than or equal to 2. This will be a horizontal line at y = 5 extending to the left from x = 2, including the point at x = 2.
Step 3: For the second piece, plot the constant value f(x) = 2 for all x-values greater than 2. This will be a horizontal line at y = 2 extending to the right from x = 2, but not including the point at x = 2.
Step 4: At x = 2, use a closed dot (●) on the line y = 5 to indicate that the function value is 5 at x = 2, and an open dot (○) on the line y = 2 to show that the function does not take the value 2 at x = 2.
Step 5: Label the axes and ensure the graph clearly shows the two horizontal segments with the correct dots at x = 2 to represent the piecewise function accurately.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise-Defined Functions

A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of different expressions depending on the input value's domain. Each piece applies to a specific interval or condition, and the function's value changes accordingly. Understanding how to interpret and graph these pieces is essential.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Domain and Inequality Notation

The domain specifies the set of input values for which each piece of the function applies, often expressed using inequalities like ≤ or >. Correctly identifying these intervals ensures accurate graphing and understanding of where each function piece is valid.
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Interval Notation

Graphing Constant Functions

When a function outputs a constant value over an interval, its graph is a horizontal line segment at that value. For piecewise functions with constant pieces, graphing involves drawing horizontal lines over the specified domain intervals, paying attention to open or closed endpoints.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
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