Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x) = -2x2 + 3x -6. Find each of the following. ƒ(-0.5)
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Let ƒ(x) = -2x2 + 3x -6. Find each of the following. ƒ(-0.5)
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ/g)(1)
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. x = 5
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒ+g)(2)
Use the graph to evaluate each expression. See Example 3(a).
(ƒg)(0)
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (-7,4),(6,-2),(-1,1)