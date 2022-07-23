Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-x3-4x2+2x-1
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 22
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
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Since k = 1 is a zero of the polynomial ƒ(x) = 2x^3 - 3x^2 - 5x + 6, use synthetic division or polynomial division to divide ƒ(x) by (x - 1).
Set up synthetic division with the coefficients of ƒ(x): 2, -3, -5, and 6, and use 1 as the divisor.
Perform the synthetic division step-by-step to find the quotient polynomial, which will be a quadratic expression.
Write ƒ(x) as the product of (x - 1) and the quotient polynomial obtained from the division.
Factor the quadratic quotient further, if possible, into linear factors to express ƒ(x) completely as a product of linear factors.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Zeros and the Factor Theorem
A zero of a polynomial is a value of x that makes the polynomial equal to zero. The Factor Theorem states that if k is a zero of ƒ(x), then (x - k) is a factor of ƒ(x). This allows us to factor the polynomial by dividing it by (x - k).
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Polynomial Division (Synthetic or Long Division)
Polynomial division is used to divide a polynomial by a linear factor like (x - k). Synthetic division is a shortcut method for dividing by linear factors and helps find the quotient polynomial after factoring out (x - k). This simplifies the polynomial into lower-degree factors.
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Factoring Polynomials into Linear Factors
After dividing out a known factor, the resulting polynomial can often be factored further into linear factors by finding its zeros. Factoring completely into linear factors means expressing the polynomial as a product of first-degree polynomials, which corresponds to all its roots.
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Graph the following on the same coordinate system.
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Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
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(d) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) < 0
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