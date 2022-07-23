Textbook Question
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
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Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
Use an end behavior diagram, as shown below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-x3-4x2+2x-1
Use one of the end behavior diagrams below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function.
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = (x - 2)2
Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. r = d/t, where r is the speed when traveling d miles in t hours.
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x4-1 / x-1