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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 23
Chapter 4, Problem 23

Write each formula as an English phrase using the word varies or proportional. r = d/t, where r is the speed when traveling d miles in t hours.

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Identify the variables in the formula \(r = \frac{d}{t}\), where \(r\) is the speed, \(d\) is the distance traveled, and \(t\) is the time taken.
Recognize that speed \(r\) depends on both distance \(d\) and time \(t\); specifically, speed increases as distance increases if time is constant, and speed decreases as time increases if distance is constant.
Express the relationship between speed and distance: speed \(r\) varies directly (or is directly proportional) to the distance \(d\) when time \(t\) is held constant.
Express the relationship between speed and time: speed \(r\) varies inversely (or is inversely proportional) to the time \(t\) when distance \(d\) is held constant.
Combine these ideas into a phrase: speed \(r\) varies directly with distance \(d\) and inversely with time \(t\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Variation

Direct variation describes a relationship where one quantity changes proportionally with another. If y varies directly as x, then y = kx for some constant k. In the formula r = d/t, speed varies directly with distance when time is constant.
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Inverse Variation

Inverse variation occurs when one quantity increases as another decreases, expressed as y = k/x. In the formula r = d/t, speed varies inversely with time when distance is constant, meaning as time increases, speed decreases.
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Translating Formulas into English Phrases

Translating mathematical formulas into English involves expressing relationships using words like 'varies directly' or 'varies inversely.' For r = d/t, this means stating how speed depends on distance and time using proportional language.
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