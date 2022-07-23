Textbook Question
Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
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Factor ƒ(x) into linear factors given that k is a zero.
Use one of the end behavior diagrams below, to describe the end behavior of the graph of each polynomial function.
Graph each quadratic function. Give the (a) vertex, (b) axis, (c) domain, and (d) range. ƒ(x) = (x - 2)2
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x7+1 / x+1
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x4-1 / x-1
Solve each polynomial inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
(a) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) ≥ 0
(b) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) > 0
(c) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) ≤ 0
(d) -x(x - 1)(x - 2) < 0