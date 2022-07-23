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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 66
Chapter 4, Problem 66

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(6-3x)/(4-x)

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Identify the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{6 - 3x}{4 - x}\).
Determine the domain by finding values of \(x\) that make the denominator zero. Set \(4 - x = 0\) and solve for \(x\) to find any vertical asymptotes.
Find the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since both numerator and denominator are linear (degree 1), divide the leading coefficients to find the horizontal asymptote.
Calculate the \(x\)-intercept by setting the numerator equal to zero: \(6 - 3x = 0\), then solve for \(x\). Calculate the \(y\)-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\).
Plot the vertical and horizontal asymptotes on the graph, mark the intercepts, and sketch the curve considering the behavior near the asymptotes and intercepts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding its domain, where the denominator Q(x) ≠ 0, is essential to avoid undefined values and to analyze the function's behavior.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Vertical and Horizontal Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator equals zero, indicating values excluded from the domain. Horizontal asymptotes describe the end behavior of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, often found by comparing degrees of numerator and denominator.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes

Graphing Rational Functions

Graphing involves plotting intercepts, asymptotes, and analyzing the function's behavior near these lines. Identifying points of discontinuity and understanding how the function approaches asymptotes help create an accurate graph.
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How to Graph Rational Functions
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