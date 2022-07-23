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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 61
Chapter 4, Problem 61

Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 5+i and 5-i

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Identify the given zeros of the polynomial: 5+i and 5-i. Since the polynomial must have real coefficients, complex zeros occur in conjugate pairs, which is already the case here.
Write the factors corresponding to each zero. For zero 5+i, the factor is \(\left(x - (5+i)\right)\), and for zero 5-i, the factor is \(\left(x - (5-i)\right)\).
Multiply the two factors to form a quadratic polynomial: \(\left(x - (5+i)\right)\left(x - (5-i)\right)\).
Use the difference of squares formula to simplify the product: \(\left(x - 5 - i\right)\left(x - 5 + i\right) = \left(x - 5\right)^2 - (i)^2\).
Simplify further by substituting \(i^2 = -1\), resulting in \(\left(x - 5\right)^2 + 1\). This is the polynomial function of least degree with real coefficients having the given zeros.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Conjugate Root Theorem

This theorem states that if a polynomial has real coefficients and a complex number a + bi is a root, then its conjugate a - bi must also be a root. This ensures the polynomial remains with real coefficients when expanded.
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Complex Conjugates

Forming Polynomial from Roots

A polynomial can be constructed by creating factors from its roots. For roots r1 and r2, the polynomial includes factors (x - r1) and (x - r2). Multiplying these factors yields a polynomial with those roots.
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Standard Form of Polynomials

Least Degree Polynomial

The polynomial of least degree containing given roots has exactly those roots and no others, with multiplicity one unless specified. This means the polynomial's degree equals the number of distinct roots.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.

ƒ(x)=3x4+2x34x2+x1ƒ(x)=3x^4+2x^3-4x^2+x-1; no real zero less than -2

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Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 4x4 + x2 + 17x + 3; k= -3/2

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Textbook Question

Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x3-4x2+x-1; no real zero greater than 1

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Textbook Question

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)

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Textbook Question

Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.

ƒ(x)=x5+2x32x2+5x+5ƒ(x)=x^5+2x^3-2x^2+5x+5; no real zero less than -1

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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x23x4x2+6x+90\(\frac{x^2 - 3x - 4}{x^2 + 6x + 9}\) \(\leq\) 0

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