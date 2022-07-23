Textbook Question
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -2
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Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -2
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 4x4 + x2 + 17x + 3; k= -3/2
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x3-4x2+x-1; no real zero greater than 1
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -1
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.