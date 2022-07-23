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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 61
Chapter 4, Problem 61

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)

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Identify the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{x+1}{x-4}\).
Determine the vertical asymptote by finding the values of \(x\) that make the denominator zero. Set \(x - 4 = 0\) and solve for \(x\).
Find the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since both numerator and denominator are degree 1, the horizontal asymptote is the ratio of the leading coefficients.
Calculate the \(x\)-intercept by setting the numerator equal to zero and solving for \(x\), i.e., solve \(x + 1 = 0\).
Calculate the \(y\)-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\), which means substituting \(x = 0\) into the function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where Q(x) ≠ 0. Understanding the domain restrictions and behavior of these functions is essential, as they often have asymptotes and discontinuities where the denominator is zero.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Vertical and Horizontal Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator equals zero, indicating values excluded from the domain. Horizontal asymptotes describe the end behavior of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, determined by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator polynomials.
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Determining Horizontal Asymptotes

Graphing Rational Functions

Graphing involves identifying intercepts, asymptotes, and behavior near these lines. Plot key points, analyze limits near asymptotes, and use symmetry or transformations to sketch the curve accurately, providing a visual understanding of the function's behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 5+i and 5-i

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Textbook Question

Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.

ƒ(x)=3x4+2x34x2+x1ƒ(x)=3x^4+2x^3-4x^2+x-1; no real zero less than -2

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Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 4x4 + x2 + 17x + 3; k= -3/2

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Textbook Question

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)

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Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 + 3x2 -x + 1; k = 1+i

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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x23x4x2+6x+90\(\frac{x^2 - 3x - 4}{x^2 + 6x + 9}\) \(\leq\) 0

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