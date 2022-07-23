Textbook Question
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 5+i and 5-i
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Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 5+i and 5-i
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. See Example 6.
; no real zero less than -2
Show that the real zeros of each polynomial function satisfy the given conditions. ƒ(x)=3x4+2x3-4x2+x-1; no real zero greater than 1
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+2)/(x-3)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(x+1)/(x-4)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.