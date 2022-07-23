Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-x-2)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3 /{4 - x} > 6 /{ 1 - x}
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x2+6x+8)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 4 and 5.
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=5x/(x2-1)