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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 67
Chapter 4, Problem 67

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-x-2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the rational function given: \(f(x) = \frac{3x}{x^2 - x - 2}\).
Factor the denominator to find its zeros and potential vertical asymptotes. Factor \(x^2 - x - 2\) as \( (x - 2)(x + 1)\).
Determine the vertical asymptotes by setting the denominator equal to zero: solve \(x - 2 = 0\) and \(x + 1 = 0\), which gives \(x = 2\) and \(x = -1\).
Find the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and denominator. Since the degree of the denominator (2) is greater than the numerator (1), the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 0\).
Find the x-intercepts by setting the numerator equal to zero: solve \(3x = 0\), which gives \(x = 0\). Also, find the y-intercept by evaluating \(f(0)\) if defined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions

A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x). Understanding its domain, where the denominator Q(x) ≠ 0, is essential to avoid undefined points. Graphing involves analyzing behavior such as intercepts, asymptotes, and discontinuities.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Factoring and Domain Restrictions

Factoring the denominator helps identify values that make the function undefined, which are excluded from the domain. For example, factoring x² - x - 2 into (x - 2)(x + 1) shows vertical asymptotes at x = 2 and x = -1, critical for graphing and understanding function behavior.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Asymptotes and Graph Behavior

Vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, indicating values the function approaches but never reaches. Horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe end behavior as x approaches infinity or negative infinity. These asymptotes guide the shape and limits of the graph.
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Introduction to Asymptotes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.

52x>33x\(\frac{5}{2-x}\)>\(\frac{3}{3-x}\)

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Textbook Question

Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i, 3, and -1

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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 3 /{4 - x} > 6 /{ 1 - x}

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Textbook Question

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x2+6x+8)

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Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 4 and 5.

5x+33x\(\frac{5}{x+3}\[\ge\]\frac{3}{x}\)

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Textbook Question

Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(6-3x)/(4-x)

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