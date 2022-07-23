Textbook Question
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
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Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation.
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of least degree having only real coefficients and zeros as given. Assume multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated. 2-i, 3, and -1
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-x-2)
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=4/(x-1)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. See Examples 4 and 5.
Graph each rational function. ƒ(x)=(6-3x)/(4-x)